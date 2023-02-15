Theatre performance to create awareness of substance abuse at Gandhi Park today

February 15, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A theatre performance to create awareness against substance abuse that began under the umbrella of the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society in Kasaragod on January 30 and travelled through all districts will reach the State capital on Thursday.

The valedictory will be held at Gandhi Park at East Fort at 6 p.m. The society has been organising these 25-minute performances in one government school and a prominent public place in each district. A discussion with public participation also followed the performances.

The programme by the society, which functions under the General Education Department in eight districts, is aimed at eliminating drug abuse from educational institutions and the society.