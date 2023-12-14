Theatre festival in memory of Mamukoya from December 21

December 14, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - Kozhikode

A theatre festival will be held in Kozhikode from December 21 to 23 in memory of actor Mamukoya who passed away recently.

“To Kill or not to kill” by Arnav Arts, New Delhi, “Njanane Daivathane” by Chilanka Theatre Lab, Kochi, “Minnunnathellam” directed by Sankar Venkateshwaran, “Floating Gypsy” by Technogypsy, Kottayam, “Kattu Paranja Vazhi” by Kalavara Children’s Theatre, Koottanad, and “Oorekkega” by Thaikula Sangham, Attapady, are the plays to be performed as part of the three-day festival.

Musician Wilson Samuel is the festival director. T. Jayakrishnan is the chairman of the organising committee, while Baiju Merikkunnu and Anitha Kumari are the coordinators. A ‘Nadakavandi’ is travelling through the campuses in the district to publicise the festival.