Theatre artiste M.C. Kattappana passes away

Published - May 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

A winner of State award for best theatre actor, he acted in over 30 drama productions and several films

The Hindu Bureau

Theatre artiste M.C. Chacko, known as M.C. Kattappana, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

He started his acting career through professional drama troupes. He joined the Attingal Deshabhimani theatres in 1977 and had been active in the theatre scene for over four decades. He was part of over 30 drama productions and acted in over 7,000 venues. He also worked in films and over 25 television serials. He acted in Kazcha, Sammanam, Pakal, Amrutham, Palunk, Kanaka Simhasanam and Madhu Chandralekha.

In 2007, he received the State government award for the best theatre actor for his role in Arum Kothikkunna Mannu by Kollam Areena. In the role of a farmer, he brought alive the pain of farmers. In 2014, he was selected for the Abhinayasree award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nadaka Academy.

He started acting during a prison term at the Muvattupuzha sub-jail. He was an active worker of a non-governmental organisation and participated in many protests during the emergency period. During his jail term, he started acting, supported by officials.

As government employees cannot use their names in drama posters or notices, he adopted the screen name M.C. Kattappana.

He is survived by his wife Saramma, daughter Sheeja, and son M.C. Boban (Amrita TV). The funeral will be held at Kattappana St. George Church on Wednesday.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

