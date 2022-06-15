The young must respect senior citizens: Minister

Awareness generation against attacks on the elderly

The young generation has to be sensitised to respect and help senior citizens, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. He said the need for such sensitisation and awareness has increased in the current times.

He was speaking after inaugurating an event to create awareness against attacks against senior citizens here on Wednesday. The Minister presented the Vayosevana Lifetime Award to Kalamandalam Kshemavathy and released a survey report on senior citizens at the function held at the Ayyankali Hall.

The award for contributions to the field of theatre was presented to Nilambur Ayesha, while the awards for sportspersons were presented to Rajam Gopi and Thankam.V.K. The awards for contributions to the socio-cultural fields went to shehnai player Ustad Hassan Bhai and scholar R.C. Karippath. The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat received the award for its achievements in rendering services to senior citizens. The Mananthavady block panchayat and the Arimboor grama panchayat also won the award. The Care Home at Pulayanarkotta in the capital was chosen as the best government-run old-age home.

The survey on senior citizens was carried out by the National Service Scheme volunteers through direct interactions with more than 2 lakh senior citizens to study the health impact due to COVID-19.