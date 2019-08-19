Kuttiyamma, the woman who ruled Kerala's Anchunadu valley, leaves many a story untold

Kuttiyamma was like a myth. Stories of her bravery filled the air in Anchunadu valley. Out in the wild, she was a daredevil who never missed her mark.

It was her skill and audacity that made people including Forest officials take note of her in awe more than her fame as the first woman shikkari (hunter). She was said to be a born hunter of wild animals.

According to people who claim to know her, Kuttiyamma was born into a family of hunters and had migrated to Marayur when 17. She lived in the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary till her 50s and then returned to her native at Anakallu, near Kanjirapally, in Kottyam district where she died on Monday at the age of 86.

V.K. Francis, who was a ranger then at the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary told The Hindu that the woman whom he had known as one with steely grit had come to meet him in 1992-93. It was the time when the Forest Department was extending its boundary for the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. Her land of nearly 7 hectares at Churulipatty inside the forest was taken over and she was given a compensation. The land was the most cultivated area in Marayur, one of the five nadu (lands) of the Anchunadu valley that had paddy, coconut and tamarind trees. Kuttiyamma had no reluctance in surrendering her long-occupied land. There were eight buildings in it, all of which were taken over, Mr. Francis added.

Kuttiyamma in her early days at Anchunadu, Idukki district.

Kuttiyamma had four siblings and had come to Marayur where she had relatives. She lived deep inside the forest, according to the local people. During her later years at Marayur, she was keen in taking part in the conservation activities of the Forest department. The shikkari-turned-conservator finally settled along with her brothers at Anakallu. She was survived by her brother Tomy.

M.J. Babu, a journalist who had described her in his book Kannan Devan Kunnukal (Hills at Kannan Devan), said the mythical aura she had was partly because of her vast and deep experience of the wild. At the helm of her hunting days, no one dared challenge her, he said. She must have had several untold stories about her encounters with the wild that the world will no more know.