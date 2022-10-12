‘The Week of Taste’ celebrations at AFT

The Alliance Française de Trivandrum is organising various events to mark La semaine du goût (The week of taste) which is being celebrated in France from October 11 to 17. ‘Food Mythology’, an exhibition by the French artist, Enora Lalet, will be held from October 15 to 29 at the AFT, Vazhuthacaud.

A French pastry workshop led by Ann Mary, an alumna of Le Cordon Bleu, will be held on October 15. A honey tasting event also will be organised on October 15. For registrations, contact 7034988666 or culture.trivandrum@afindia.org. La semaine du goût was created in 1990 with the purpose of educating and popularising France’s culinary heritage and healthy eating.