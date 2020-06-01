The turnaround from hospitality to care-giving

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 June 2020 18:40 IST

State-owned KTDC is donning the role of a caregiver by providing 20 of its properties for PIQ

For the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), it is a deviation from the usual hospitality services and tourism-related facilities.

The State-owned KTDC is donning the role of a caregiver by providing 20 of its properties, including the flagship Hotel Mascot in the capital, for paid institutional quarantine (PIQ) for returnees from abroad and other States.

The KTDC properties in the State capital and Ernakulam are the most sought-after. Many of those who have returned home after the PIQ are turning promoters for the initiative and recommending the properties.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 1,100 room nights in three premium properties and five budget hotels have so far been given to those advised home quarantine on reaching the nine border check-posts, airports and railway stations.

“It is the upper class who are mainly reserving the rooms and stepping with the approval of the district administration. Those from the middle class who do not want to put hardship on other family members and those do not have the facilities in their home are opting the PIQ and choosing rooms depending on their purse,” says KTDC Marketing Manager G.S. Rajmohan.

For the KTDC, the role of a ‘caregiver’ is another opportunity of social responsibility at the times of the pandemic and crisis facing tourism industry. To cash in the opportunity, the Corporation has slashed the room tariff, which is inclusive of breakfast, lunch, tea, snacks and dinner and is offering the rooms in the 20 properties in the range of ₹1,300 to ₹3,700.

The one-day rent for a room in Mascot Hotel, a five star property, is ₹5,000 without tax and food. But for PIQ, the rent has been pegged at ₹3,700, including food and tax. The rooms in the three star property, Ripple Land near Alappuzha town, is being provided for ₹1,300.

“The response has been good and those who have enjoyed the hospitality appreciated the service. Our aim is not to make profit but to regulate the market,” KTDC Managing Director Krishna Teja told The Hindu.

Besides Bolghatty Palace, Hotel Chaithran, Samudra in Kovalam, Suvasam at Thanneermukkom, Tamarind hotels at Kollam, Changanassery, Peermedu, near Indoor stadium Thrissur, Mannarkkad, Kondotty, Nilambur, Thirunelly, Mangattuparambu, Nandanam Guruvayur, Garden House, Malampuzha, and Pepper Grove Sulthan Bathery are offering the PIQ.

The arrangements are made in such as way that those being quarantined will not have to step out of the room during their stay, says Dilip Kumar P., General Manager, Hotel Mascot. Hotel staff trained by the Health wing is taking care of all aspects. Once the occupant vacate, the room is disinfected and sanitised and closed for 48 hours before being given to others.