08 June 2021 16:53 IST

A video experience of Kerala's monsoon season

The Hindu takes you on an audio-visual experience through the first rains of Kerala's monsoon.

Put on your headphones, sit back and enjoy the pitter-patter of the raindrops while watching visuals from India's Malabar coast. The only thing missing is petrichor and your choice of a hot beverage.

Advertising

Advertising