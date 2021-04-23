The second wave is not entirely unexpected: Dr. A. Fathahudeen

Dr. A Fathahudeen has been functioning as nodal officer for COVID19 treatment in Ernakulam district since 2020, from the time the first COVID-19 patient was hospitalised in India.

He currently works at the Govt Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam where he heads the pulmonary and critical care department.

Dr. Fathahudeen says this second wave was not entirely unexpected and that the only way to go for the country is its citizens imposing a self-lockdown on themselves, and following all safety measures.