The night that shocked the city

The State capital woke up on Saturday to the shocking news of a fatal accident that involved a noted civil servant and a senior journalist.

The Museum-Vellayambalam stretch bore scars of the horrific accident that occurred a few hours earlier with the motorcycle of the deceased journalist K.M. Basheer leaning against the compound wall of the Public Office Complex in an upstanding position and the mangled remains of the car, allegedly driven by Survey and Land Records Director Sriram Venkitaraman, lying nearby.

Several parts of the vehicles were strewn around and Mr. Basheer’s slippers were found lying metres away from the spot. Blood stains were seen on the road and the compound wall. Shafeeq, an autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident, said he swerved his vehicle to the side as Mr. Venkitaraman’s car overtook his vehicle in great speed.

“Within a few seconds, I saw the car ramming a motorcycle that was either slowed down or was stopped. The two-wheeler went on to smash a tree and a streetlight post before hitting the wall. By the time I reached the spot, the motorcyclist was lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

As confusion remained about who drove the car, both Shafeeq and another autorickshaw driver Manikuttan firmly maintained that it was a male, purportedly Mr. Venkitaraman, who drove the car. Joby, yet another eyewitness, said Mr. Venkitaraman and his co-passenger panicked and attempted to lift the victim into their car, before abandoning their efforts.

Homage

A huge crowd, mostly comprising journalists, thronged the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to pay homage to the deceased after the body was brought from the Kumarapuram Juma Masjid, where the mortal remains were taken from the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after post-mortem examination.

Besides journalists, dignitaries including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Ministers E. Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and V.S. Sunil Kumar, and leaders of various political parties also turned up to pay their last respects.

Later, the mortal remains were taken to his home town at Tirur in Malappuram.

Basheer, 35, who worked as the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj, is survived by wife Jaseela and daughters Janna and Asmi.

In his condolence message, Mr. Vijayan said he was deeply saddened by the journalist’s demise.

He assured that the State would under no circumstances allow those responsible for the incident to go scot-free. Mr. Chennithala said Basheer’s death was an irreparable loss and demanded that the State extend all possible assistance to his family. He also called for a probe.

Inquiry ordered

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses on the part of the police while handling the accident case. Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) to submit reports of their findings within 10 days.