The Man Who Sold His Skin steals show

Kannur

26 February 2021 00:59 IST

24 films screened on third day at IFFK

The Man Who Sold His Skin captivated the audience on the third day of the Thalassery leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala on Thursday.

As many as 24 films were screened on Thursday, including four films in the competition category.

The Man Who Sold His Skin was screened in the World Cinema category.

Directed by Tunisian writer and filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film portrays the life of a young Syrian man named Sam Ali. Sam Ali flees from Lebanon to escape war, and his desire to travel to Europe to be with his girlfriend forces him to accept a deal in which he has to offer his body as a canvas to a tattoo artist. The realisation that his own body is becoming a canvas for great art work changes Sam Ali’s outlook on life.

Another notable film was Karie. Written and directed by Shanavas Naranipuzha, the film deals with caste system in society. It weaves a story around two friends who travel through places to conduct a ritual on behalf of their colleague who works abroad. The film was screened in the homage section. Shot in the background of Malabar, it discusses the complexities of the caste system.

God on Balcony, set in a remote village of Assam, revolves around the story of Khagen, a farmer who struggles to carry the dead body of his wife on his bicycle from the hospital due to the non-availability of an ambulance.

Malayalam films Biriyani and Vasanthi received the audience’s applause. Other films that were screened included Kuthiraivaal, Attention Please, Vaanku, Wife of a Spy, Summer of 85, Yellow Cat, 200 meters and Needle Park Baby.