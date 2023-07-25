‘The LoreKeepers’ to help schoolchildren archive Kerala’s cultural history

July 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

R. Krishna had heard her grandmother sing a folk song that may not have been recorded anywhere. This Class VII student of TRK Aided Upper Primary School at Vengad in Malappuram has now shot it on a mobile phone to keep this nugget for posterity.

She is part of the project ‘The LoreKeepers’, an initiative by the not-for-profit non-governmental organisation Archival and Research Project (ARPO), that helps schoolchildren record oral history, folklore and so on to create an archive of Kerala’s cultural past.

Sruthin Lal, co-founder, ARPO, who is from Kozhikode, says that the plan is to ignite curiosity and instil a sense of pride and ownership in children. “They are not usually exposed to traditional stories and songs that were once loved and repeated by their grandparents and parents. These stories and songs belong to them too. We want to help them realise that they too can play a part in preserving and safeguarding these traditions.”

ARPO has held two-day camps at the Vengad school and Government Higher Secondary School Naduvannur in Kozhikode, apart from half-day sessions in four other schools. The organisation is now planning to conduct a day-long district-level camp at the Krishna Menon Museum and Art Gallery at East Hill, Kozhikode, on July 30. It is open to students from Classes VII and VIII in Kozhikode district.

The organisers say it will offer them an exceptional chance to delve into the fascinating world of folklore, mobile videography, digital archiving, and much more. Through interactive sessions and hands-on activities, participants will gain valuable skills while nurturing a deep appreciation for their cultural roots. Not only will students develop new skills and interact with experts in the field of cultural and archival studies, but the children will also forge lasting connections with peers who share their passion for cultural preservation, they say.

ARPO functionaries point out that by engaging with folklore, the students will explore traditional tales and oral heritage, learning about the importance of preserving these narratives for future generations. The participants will be trained in practical skills in mobile videography, enabling them to capture and document folk songs, stories and riddles, and practices using modern technology.

The organisation is supported in this initiative by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation. For more information and registration details, visit https://forms.gle/xZWaPBpTLCq7dGfR6.