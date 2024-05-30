The lesser-known tales of the Naxalite movement

Fifty-three years ago is not a long period in modern history.

Looking back, it was in 1971 that U.S. President Richard Nixon flew out from the Andrews Air Force Base to meet the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Tse-tung.

Onboard Air Force One, Nixon was practising the use of chopsticks to eat Chinese food, while far away in Beijing, Mao got his hair and beard trimmed after months, in preparation to welcome his special guest. February 21, 1971 still remains a red-letter day for two opposing forces even now. The meeting between the leaders of the biggest enemies spanned seven days.

Back in India, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had then begun a military campaign, Operation Steeplechase, to suppress the Naxal movement.

Charu Majumdar, the then general secretary of the CPI (Marxist-Leninist), one of the most wanted fugitives, was in hiding living a life of danger.

For the Naxalites, Mao was a living god, but when he shook hands with Nixon, Majumdar may have felt that his life was worthless, and what he had taught his loyalists until then plain stupidity, says former journalist Sebastian Joseph, who has authored the book Vasanthathinte Idimuzhakkam (Spring Thunder), an authoritative account of the Naxalite movement based on interviews with Naxal activists, court documents, police records, and media reports

Today left-wing extremism is on the wane in the country, although it has left a violent mark in several States. It was ruthlessly put down from the time of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he adds.

The 318-page book offers an insight into the lesser-known stories of the Naxalite movement and the early revolts in Kerala. A well-curated research work, it highlights many incidents, such as the peasant revolt in Naxalbari in West Bengal and its reverberations in Kerala. Each chapter is layered on a calendar date but presented in a non-linear format. Even then the events portrayed appear to be logically and chronologically connected.

The first revolts in Kerala , Mr. Joseph says, following in the footsteps of Naxalibari were definitely the Thalassery police station and Pulpally wireless station attacks.

Incidentally, when the editorial of China’s official mouthpiece People’s Daily headlined “Naxalibari rebellion, Spring Thunder over the Indian horizon,” then CPI(M) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Jyoti Basu condemned the riots.

Another interesting event titled “You made me a Naxalite” recounts a protest organised by Philip M. Prasad, then State secretary of the Kerala Students’ Federation, the student wing of the CPI(M) in Thiruvananthapuram on June 29, 1967 against the Travancore Devaswom Board doing away with the free hostel scheme of students.

He led the blockade against Devaswom Board chairman Prakkulam Bhasi and CPI(M)State secretariat member and legislator K. Chandranandan.

Eventually, Mr. Prasad was suspended from the party and that played a crucial role in his role in the Naxal movement in Kerala. Following the Pulpally attack case , he was apprehended , though he fled to the forests. Later on, he became a Sai devotee, Mr. Joseph says.

Apart from the 41 chapters, the book has a section on the leaders of the Naxal movement in Kerala, including Kunnikkal Narayanan, his daughter K. Ajitha, K.P. Narayanan, A. Varghese, GROW Vasu, Sankaran Master and Kissan Thomman.

Vasanthathinte Idimuzhakkam was translated into English as Spring Thunder by Radhika P. Menon and was published recently.

