The Kerala Story: Now, Thamarassery diocese in Kerala to screen controversial movie on April 12

Movie to be screened for ‘educational purposes as a form of warning to children about some of the dangers out there and to be cautious when they fall in love’, says Father George Vellakkakudiyil, director of Kerala Catholic Youth Movement

April 09, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘The Kerala Story’.

A poster of ‘The Kerala Story’. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the Idukki diocese, now the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is arranging a screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) unit of the Thamarassery diocese has taken the initiative to screen the movie during the vacation classes for students named ‘Suvisheshotsavam’ on April 12 (Saturday).

‘The Kerala Story’ | A film and the politics of resentment

“We have made the decision to counter the attack on the Idukki diocese by vested interests. There is no point in all the protests against the screening. It is not a banned movie. Also, it is freely available in OTT platforms,” said Father George Vellakkakudiyil, director of KCYM, Diocese of Thamarassery.

Fr. Vellakkakudiyil said the movie will be screened for “educational purposes, as a form of warning to children about some of the dangers out there and to be cautious when they fall in love.”

‘Love jihad’

“We have nothing against Islam. But there is a section of Islamic fundamentalists who support ‘love jihad’, through which unsuspecting girls from other communities are forced to convert into Islam in the name of love,” he said, adding that the definition the media has bestowed on the term ‘love jihad’ was incomplete.

BJP welcomes screening of The Kerala Story by diocese; UDF, LDF oppose decision

“The aim is not always related to terrorism, but mostly conversion”, he added.

Fr. Vellakkakudiyil said the KCYM had intervened in more than 320 cases that can be categorised as ‘love jihad.’

Earlier, the Idukki diocese faced brickbats for screening the movie on April 4 and also urging families to watch it when it was telecast on Doordarshan. Several left-wing political entities had come up against the screening by Doordarshan as well as the diocese.

Kerala

