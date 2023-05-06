The Kerala Story brings out terror conspiracies: PM

May 06, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Ballari

The Kerala Story, the hotly debated film on conversion, was at the centre of a national discourse on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi crediting it for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

In a rally at Ballari in the poll-bound State, the Prime Minister said, “Such a beautiful State of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that State.”

“It is unfortunate that the Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. The Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about the Congress,” Mr. Modi added.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters in Ernakulam that he had not yet seen the film. “What can be my take... I am not in a position to say anything. But if somebody has... they are saying that this is a story based on actual stories. If they are claiming that then I think it is the duty of the government to investigate the matter,” he told reporters in response to questions.

Producer’s take

As his film made headlines once again and got a mention by the Prime Minister, producer Vipul Shah said he felt vindicated. “What more can we ask on a day when first in the morning, the Kerala High Court gives such a lovely judgment and none other than the honourable Prime Minister talks about our film and he highlights the issue that we are trying to highlight through the film,” he said.

“We have been saying this is a film against terror, terrorism, it is not against any community, religion and that stand is vindicated...,” he added.

FYFI flays PM

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), attacked Mr. Modi for his statement supporting the film, alleging that he attempted to “whitewash” the controversial movie. The youth organisation urged Mr. Modi to withdraw and apologise for his statements regarding the “anti-Kerala” Hindi movie.

Criticising the statement, DYFI president and Rajya Sabha member A.A. Rahim said the movie is a political conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to create unrest in society and tarnish the image of Kerala.

“PM @narendramodi’s whitewashing of anti-Kerala propaganda movie is uncalled for. A person holding constitutional office should have stood strong along the side of facts, and not hate propaganda. He must withdraw his statements and apologise to the people of Kerala immediately,” Mr. Rahim tweeted.