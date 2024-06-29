The joy of collecting musical instruments

Does Kokkoroachi ring a bell? Or Kinneeram? Perhaps Kudukkaveena? These are among the rare musical instruments from the collection of Joseph V. Fernandes, aka Joy, at Kunnukuzhi in Thiruvananthapuram.

The guitarist-turned music researcher says over the years he has collected or made over 4,000 musical instruments, most of them rare and not in common use today.

He says his quest for traditional and unique musical instruments began quite accidentally when a foreigner walked into his musical shop in the city with a list of instruments he was interested in purchasing. Realising that many of the instruments on the list were either unavailable or unknown to him, Joy began a journey that took him to the length and breadth of the State, including old houses and tribal hamlets. These trips resulted in him amassing a vast collection of unique percussion, string and wind instruments.

Among his prized possessions are a 150-year-old Tutari, which used to be played to announce the arrival of royalty; an ancient Nanduni he collected from a mana in Palakkad; and a nearly 500-year-old Sarangi.

“Nearly 2,000 of the rare instruments in my collection were handed over to the musical museum in memory of Palakkad Mani Iyer started in Kalpathy by the Kerala Folklore Akademi,” says Joy.

Maram, Thudi, Karu, Vadi Chilambu, Para, Weekchenda, and Thappu, which find pride of place at his Joy’s Musicals - Centre for Research in World Musical Instruments, are used in folk music.

Narsinga, an S-shaped trumpet made of brass and played in temples in Tamil Nadu and North India; Otta, a drum played during Muttum Viliyum performance by Muslim musicians of Kondotty; and a Swarabat, a rare instrument used in Carnatic music and featured in various paintings by Raja Ravi Varma; are among the ones he procured from various parts of south India.

Joy’s stock is testament to the saying, music has no boundaries. Bamboophone from Africa, a precursor of the xylophone; Trong Com from Vietnam; Kantele from Finland; and Changgo drum from Korea, an instrument similar to the Udukku used in Kerala; vie for attention at his centre. A skilled craftsman, Joy has fashioned many of these on his own from bamboo and wood he collects from forests in Wayanad. “Each instrument is made after thorough research and referring to drawings in books and encyclopaedias on music,” says Joy.

Son of Valerian Fernandes, an early guitarist from Thiruvananthapuram, Joy is adept at playing all the instruments in his collection. He has also developed an instrument, Barking Dog, which can make the sounds of various breeds of dogs. His work Vadyakalavinjaneeyam, published by Bookmark, details the origins and uses of of various instruments of yore.

He keeps the doors of his abode of music open to anyone interested and mesmerises his visitors with his joyful tunes.