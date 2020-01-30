The Hindu Young World quiz tomorrow

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World quiz will be held at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, here on Saturday.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. Students from classes 4 to 6 can take part in the junior category and those from classes 7 to 9 in the senior category.

The reporting time for the junior category is 8.30 a.m. The preliminary round will begin at 9.30 a.m. For the senior category students, the reporting time is 1 p.m., and the preliminary round will start at 2 p.m.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 p.m. All the quizzers will get participation certificates, while the winners will be felicitated by State Bank of India (SBI) chief general manager Mrigendra Lal Das, who will be the chief guest.

More than 300 teams are expected to participate in the quiz. Each team must comprise two students from the same school. Any number of teams can participate from a school.

The quiz is presented by LIC. Gifts are sponsored by Eveready. The venue partner is Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira. Snacks partner is St. Michel’s Bakery, Plamoodu, and the education partner Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam.

The regional sponsor is State Bank of India.

Registration

Students can register for the quiz on www.thehindu.com/ywquiz. Spot registration facility is also available.

Students are requested to carry their school IDs.

The registration fee is ₹200 for a team. For details, call 97475 11616 or 93889 88088.