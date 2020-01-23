The Hindu Young World Quiz on Feb. 1

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, here on February 1.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories — junior category (for students from class IV to VI) and senior category (class VII to IX).

For juniors, the reporting time is 8.30 a.m. and the preliminary round will begin at 9.30 a.m. For seniors, the reporting time is 1 p.m. and the preliminary round will start at 2 p.m.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 p.m. All the quizzers will get participation certificates while winners will be felicitated by the chief guest.

Two members each

More than 300 teams are expected to participate. Each team should comprise two students from the same school. Any number of teams from a school can participate.

The quiz is presented by LIC and gifts are sponsored by Eveready. The venue partner is Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira.

Students can register on www.thehindu.com/ywquiz . Spot registration facility is also available. Participants in the quiz are requested to carry their school IDs. The registration fee is ₹200 per team.

For details, dial 97475 11616 or 93889 88088.