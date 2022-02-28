The Hindu Young World painting contest: last date extended to March 3

Competition to have preliminary, zonal and final rounds

Competition to have preliminary, zonal and final rounds

The last date for online registration and submission of entries for the Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022 organised by JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World for students of Classes III to XII has been extended to March 3.

The competition will have a preliminary round, zonal round and a final round. For the sub-junior category comprising students of Classes III to V, the topics for the prelims are ‘Tourism in India’ or ‘Save Nature’.

The junior category with students of Classes VI to VIII can present artwork on the topics ‘India - the land of culture’ or ‘Gender Equality’. For senior classes, students of Classes IX to XII have been given the topics ‘My vision for India in 2050’ or ‘Preserve our Wildlife’.

For registrations and instructions regarding the competition, log on to www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints and complete it by uploading a clear scanned copy of their painting and generating a Unique Registration Number.

This should be written on the drawing sheet with other details, and the physical drawing should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen during the online registration process. On the front of the sheet, the Unique Registration Number and topic should be written and on the other side, participant’s name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, and registered email ID and mobile number should be provided.

The painting should reach The Hindu office on or before March 5. If a participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email ID.

For queries and clarifications, students or parents may contact Saravana Kumar (9747511616) or call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.