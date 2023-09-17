ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu scribe wins Statesman award for environmental reporting

September 17, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Navamy Sudhish wins Cushrow Irani Prize for Environmental Reporting for her article ‘Fishing in uncertain waters’ mapping plight of traditional fishers in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Navamy Sudhish, principal correspondent, The Hindu, receiving the Cushrow Irani Prize for Environmental Reporting 2022.

The Statesman and CR Irani Foundation have conferred the Cushrow Irani Prize for Environmental Reporting 2022 to Navamy Sudhish, principal correspondent, The Hindu, Kollam. She won the award for the article ‘Fishing in uncertain waters’.

The report maps the plight of traditional fishers in Kerala. It investigates how climate change, destructive fishing practices and overexploitation have activated a vicious circle, putting coastal ecosystems under severe stress.

The jury found that through her work, Ms. Sudhish sought to inform and engage readers on matters of importance, facilitating a deeper understanding of the complex issues that shape our world.

In the Rural Reporting category, Rupsa Chakraborty, special correspondent, The Indian Express, received the first prize for her reportage on the precarious state of the floating dispensaries, water ambulances and primary health centres in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. Independent journalists Sanket Jain and Tazeen Qureshi won the second and third prizes. The awards were distributed at a function held in Kolkata.

