The Hindu scribe wins award

M.P. Praveen, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Kochi, has won the award for the best reporter in the print category in the Kochi leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Akhila Nandakumar of Asianet News won the award for the best reporter in the visual media category, and Manu Shelly of Metro Vartha won the award for the best photographer in the print category.

Riya Baby of Mathrubhumi News won special mention by the jury. Jaivin T. Saviour of Mathrubhumi News won the best cameraman award, while Venu P.S. of Mathrubhumi News won special mention by the jury.

