ADVERTISEMENT

 The Hindu scribe Sam Paul A. wins award

Published - July 10, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sam Paul A., Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Alappuzha, has won the first Yunus Kunju Memorial Award for business reporting instituted by Kollam Press Club and Fatima Memorial Educational Trust in memory of the late legislator and industrialist Dr A. Yunus Kunju. He won the award for the article ‘Failed promise and lost potential of Neera’. The award was handed over by Revenue Secretray M.G. Rajamanickam at a function held at Kollam Press Club on Wednesday. Kannan Nair, senior chief reporter, Mathrubhumi News, won the award in the visual media category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US