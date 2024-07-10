 The Hindu scribe Sam Paul A. wins award

Sam Paul A., Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Alappuzha, has won the first Yunus Kunju Memorial Award for business reporting instituted by Kollam Press Club and Fatima Memorial Educational Trust in memory of the late legislator and industrialist Dr A. Yunus Kunju. He won the award for the article ‘Failed promise and lost potential of Neera’. The award was handed over by Revenue Secretray M.G. Rajamanickam at a function held at Kollam Press Club on Wednesday. Kannan Nair, senior chief reporter, Mathrubhumi News, won the award in the visual media category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.