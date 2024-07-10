 The Hindu scribe Sam Paul A. wins award

Sam Paul A., Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Alappuzha, has won the first Yunus Kunju Memorial Award for business reporting instituted by Kollam Press Club and Fatima Memorial Educational Trust in memory of the late legislator and industrialist Dr A. Yunus Kunju. He won the award for the article ‘Failed promise and lost potential of Neera’. The award was handed over by Revenue Secretray M.G. Rajamanickam at a function held at Kollam Press Club on Wednesday. Kannan Nair, senior chief reporter, Mathrubhumi News, won the award in the visual media category.