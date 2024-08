Navamy Sudhish, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Kollam, was presented the National Award for Excellence in Journalism by the Press Council of India (PCI) at an event held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. She won the award in ‘Developmental Reporting’ category for the article titled ‘POCSO survivors left to fend for themselves’ published in the The Hindu’s Spotlight column. Veteran Journalist Ashok Tandon presented the award in the presence of Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson, PCI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.