The Hindu scribe Padmakumar passes away

K. Padmakumar, 54, Assistant Editor, The Hindu, passed away at a private hospital here early Sunday following a brief illness.

A postgraduate in economics, Padmakumar started his career in the Free Press Journal in Mumbai in 1988 and later moved on to the Business World magazine.

In 1994, he joined the Indian Express and worked in its Coimbatore, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram editions.

He joined The Hindu in 2000 and was part of the Kerala news desk ever since. His colleagues remembered Padmakumar for the team spirit, humaneness, insight, personal warmth and professional zeal he brought to the job.

Padmakumar was also the nucleus of a vast network of friends, which included artists, writers, journalists, photographers, painters, academics, intellectuals, amateur astronomers, environmentalists and trekking enthusiasts.

Padmakumar had an abiding zest for the Himalayas. His annual sabbatical invariably included a long and demanding hike to the mountains with his friends.

Padmakumar had in 2017 contributed an article to an anthology of Himalayan trekking experiences published by DC Books.

The social media account of the journalist is replete with memorable photographs of his Himalayan treks, including the last one he made to Kedarnath in September 2018.

His body was cremated at Santhi Kavadam here in the presence of family and friends. He was the son of the late P. Krishnankutty Nair. Padmakumar is survived by his mother Indira Nair; wife C. Indukala (Kerala State Public Service Commission); daughter Varsha Nandini (student, Kendra Vidyalaya, Pattom); sister Dr. Uma Sundar (Mumbai) and brother Krishna Prasad Nair (IDBI).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have expressed their condolences to the family of the departed journalist.