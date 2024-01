January 04, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Navamy Sudhish, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, Kollam, has received the award for The Hindu for the comprehensive coverage (English - print) of the Kerala State School Arts Festival held in Kozhikode from January 3-7, 2023. She received the award comprising a memento, certificate, and cash prize, from Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a function held in Kollam on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.