The Hindu launches National Science Day student tabloid at Kanjikode school

February 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

ITI officials with the teachers and students at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kanjikode, after the launch of the ‘The Hindu in School’ National Science Day special weekly edition on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu launched its National Science Day special weekly tabloid issue at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kanjikode near here on Monday.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 29 to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect. It was on February 29, 1928 that physicist C.V. Raman discovered the famous Raman Effect for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize two years later.

ITI, Kanjikode, is sponsoring ‘The Hindu in School’ weekly tabloid at five government schools in the district as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

V. Rajalakshmi, additional general manager of ITI, Kanjikode, inaugurated the project by handing over the first copy to Noussin D., a student of the school. R. Deepu, The Hindu regional manager, Kozhikode, briefed the project.

Shaji Samu, principal of GVHSS, Kanjikode, welcomed the gathering. S.R. Nasarulla, headmaster of the school; K.M. Ramesanunni, deputy manager of human resources, ITI; R. Sudhakaran, ITI employees union leader; K. Rajeevan, ITI employees association leader; Jetto John, ITI officers’ association leader; and R. Anishkumar, assistant manager of human resources, ITI, spoke.

ITI is offering ‘The Hindu in School’ weekly special, a uniquely designed newspaper with student-friendly language and content meant to boost cognitive thinking among students, also at Government Moyan Girls Higher Secondary School, Palakkad; Government Higher Secondary School, Kumarapuram; Government Higher Secondary School, Big Bazar, Palakkad; and Pandit Mothilal Government Model Higher Secondary School, Palakkad.

Dasan M., physical education teacher at GVHSS, Kanjikode, proposed a vote of thanks.

