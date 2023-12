December 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu , Kozhikode, won the award for the best reporter in the print category, both Malayalam and English, at the third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival, which concluded in Kozhikode on Friday.

Ms. Raveendran received the award comprising a memento and cash prize from Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the valedictory function held at Beypore.