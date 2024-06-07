The Hindu in school launched in Kottayam

The Hindu in School was launched in 25 schools in Kottayam on Friday. The programme aims to inculcate the reading habit among students and create a thirst for knowledge in them.

The copies, sponsored by Kurian Abraham Private Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be distributed in the schools daily throughout the academic year. K. Karthik, District Police Chief of Kottayam, inaugurated the initiative by handing over the copies to the headmistress and students of Baker Memorial Girls High School in Kottayam.

In his address, Mr. Karthik recalled how he used to get copies of The Hindu while preparing for his Civil Services examination and urged the students to make reading a habit that would help them reach greater heights in life. Neglecting the need for reading will hamper the life of students, he said.

Subin Paul, deputy director of education in Kottayam; Amritha Abraham, vice-president of Kurian Abraham Associates; and Suresh Pillai, deputy general manager and cluster head of The Hindu, offered felicitations.

