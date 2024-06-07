ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu in school launched in Kottayam

Published - June 07, 2024 06:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu in School was launched in 25 schools in Kottayam on Friday. The programme aims to inculcate the reading habit among students and create a thirst for knowledge in them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The copies, sponsored by Kurian Abraham Private Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be distributed in the schools daily throughout the academic year. K. Karthik, District Police Chief of Kottayam, inaugurated the initiative by handing over the copies to the headmistress and students of Baker Memorial Girls High School in Kottayam.

In his address, Mr. Karthik recalled how he used to get copies of The Hindu while preparing for his Civil Services examination and urged the students to make reading a habit that would help them reach greater heights in life. Neglecting the need for reading will hamper the life of students, he said.

Subin Paul, deputy director of education in Kottayam; Amritha Abraham, vice-president of Kurian Abraham Associates; and Suresh Pillai, deputy general manager and cluster head of The Hindu, offered felicitations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US