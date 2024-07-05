The Hindu in School launched in Idukki

The Hindu in School was launched in five schools in Idukki on Friday. The initiative is aimed at encouraging reading habit among students and create a thirst for knowledge in them.

The copies, sponsored by EM Baby Group of Concerns, Kattappana, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be distributed in the schools daily this academic year.

Idukki Sub-collector Arun S. Nair inaugurated the initiative by handing over copies of the publication to the students of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Kattappana.

Mr. Nair said reading The Hindu helped him clear the Civil Services examination. He urged the students to read newspapers, which would help them achieve their ambitions.

Principal, Government Tribal HSS Kattappana, Mini Issac; Kerala Head Sale and Distribution, The Hindu, Suresh Kumar Pillai; General Manager, EM Baby Group of Concerns, Josen K. Jose; and Regional Head Sales and Distribution, The Hindu, Kochi, Pradeep K.M., offered facilitation.

