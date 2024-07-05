ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu in School launched in Idukki

Published - July 05, 2024 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Arun S. Nair, Sub-Collector, Idukki, launching The Hindu in School at Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Kattappana on Friday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Hindu in School was launched in five schools in Idukki on Friday. The initiative is aimed at encouraging reading habit among students and create a thirst for knowledge in them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The copies, sponsored by EM Baby Group of Concerns, Kattappana, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be distributed in the schools daily this academic year.

Idukki Sub-collector Arun S. Nair inaugurated the initiative by handing over copies of the publication to the students of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Kattappana.

Mr. Nair said reading The Hindu helped him clear the Civil Services examination. He urged the students to read newspapers, which would help them achieve their ambitions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Principal, Government Tribal HSS Kattappana, Mini Issac; Kerala Head Sale and Distribution, The Hindu, Suresh Kumar Pillai; General Manager, EM Baby Group of Concerns, Josen K. Jose; and Regional Head Sales and Distribution, The Hindu, Kochi, Pradeep K.M., offered facilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US