GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu in School launched in Idukki

Published - July 05, 2024 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Arun S. Nair, Sub-Collector, Idukki, launching The Hindu in School at Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Kattappana on Friday.

Arun S. Nair, Sub-Collector, Idukki, launching The Hindu in School at Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Kattappana on Friday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Hindu in School was launched in five schools in Idukki on Friday. The initiative is aimed at encouraging reading habit among students and create a thirst for knowledge in them.

The copies, sponsored by EM Baby Group of Concerns, Kattappana, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be distributed in the schools daily this academic year.

Idukki Sub-collector Arun S. Nair inaugurated the initiative by handing over copies of the publication to the students of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Kattappana.

Mr. Nair said reading The Hindu helped him clear the Civil Services examination. He urged the students to read newspapers, which would help them achieve their ambitions.

Principal, Government Tribal HSS Kattappana, Mini Issac; Kerala Head Sale and Distribution, The Hindu, Suresh Kumar Pillai; General Manager, EM Baby Group of Concerns, Josen K. Jose; and Regional Head Sales and Distribution, The Hindu, Kochi, Pradeep K.M., offered facilitation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.