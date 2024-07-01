ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu In School at Thattamangalam GUPS

Published - July 01, 2024 08:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu In School being launched at Government UP School, Chentamaranagar, Thattamangalam, on Monday.

The Kuttettan Memorial Library at Thattamangalam’, near here, launched a new scheme meant to encourage reading habit among the youth by offering The Hindu In School to the students of Government UP School, Chentamaranagar, Thattamangalam.

M.K. Balakrishnan, former deputy zonal manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India and library executive member, inaugurated the scheme at the school assembly on Monday.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that newspaper reading was a must not only for developing the language in modern use, but also for equipping the students for future careers.

School headmaster Thanga Raju presided over the function. Parent Teacher Association president Anandan, staff secretary Satheesh, and library office-bearers Muraleedharan and Krishnakumar spoke.

Dr. Muraleedharan presented a letter box to the school for collecting reviews of books and articles read by students. The library will offer prizes to top two reviews every month.

