The Hindu honours top advertising agencies

Kerala-based advertisement agencies Stark Communications, Drisya Communications, and Valappila Communications were honoured at an interactive session here on Wednesday for contributing maximum business to The Hindu Group of Publications in the last financial year from Kerala.

Those felicitated include Anup Mathew T., Media Manager, Stark Communications, which bagged the top spot; Mahesh Thanayath, Proprietor, Drisya Communications, which was second in terms of business contribution; and Jones Paul Valappila and James Paul Valappila, Joint Managing Directors of Valappila Communications Private Limited, which took the third position.

Around 125 partners from Kochi, Thrissur, and Kottayam markets attended the session held at Holiday Inn. Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, who addressed the meeting, pointed out that the redesigned format of the newspaper was now with a cleaner, sharper, and bolder look.

“It is important that all our partners in the ecosystem flourish so that we can also flourish,” he said.

Sundaresan S., vice president, Advertisement Sales, South, said being a leader in the market was a continuous challenge. The Hindu Group offered 360-degree media solutions to clients and agencies, he said.

K.K. Joshy, Senior General Manager, Advertisement (Kerala), welcomed the gathering. An audio-visual presentation of the newly redesigned The Hindu and BusinessLine was done during the event.