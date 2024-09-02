GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu honours adverting agencies from Kerala that made significant contributions

Published - September 02, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
(From left to right): Sundaresan S., Vice- President (Advt.-South), The Hindu Group; Navaneeth L.V., Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group; Mujeeb Shamsudeen, managing director, Limax Advertising India Pvt. Ltd.; Jones Valappila, managing director, and Paul Valappila, director, Valappila Communications, Thrissur; Mahesh Thanayath, managing director, and Uma Mahesh, managing partner, Drisya Communications, Kochi; Roshith Chandran, account director & DGM, and Rubeena, media executive, Stark Communications, Thiruvananthapuram; Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer, The Hindu Group, and K.K. Joshy, AVP&Kerala Business Head (Advt), The Hindu Group.

Advertising agencies that made significant contribution to the overall business of The Hindu Group from the Kerala region during 2022-2023 and 2023-24 were honoured at a function at Hycinth Hotels here on Friday.

Drisya Communications, Kochi, bagged the top position. Valappilla Communications, Thrissur, was in second position for both the financial years in total contribution of business. Stark Communications, Thiruvananthapuram, and Limax Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. were in the third position for 2022-2023 and 2023-24 respectively. The meeting was attended by 175 guests, including clients and trade partners.

