The Hindu honours adverting agencies from Kerala that made significant contributions

Advertising agencies that made significant contribution to the overall business of The Hindu Group from the Kerala region during 2022-2023 and 2023-24 were honoured at a function at Hycinth Hotels here on Friday.

Drisya Communications, Kochi, bagged the top position. Valappilla Communications, Thrissur, was in second position for both the financial years in total contribution of business. Stark Communications, Thiruvananthapuram, and Limax Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. were in the third position for 2022-2023 and 2023-24 respectively. The meeting was attended by 175 guests, including clients and trade partners.