The Hindu Home Expo to begin on July 26

The seventh edition of the The Hindu Home Expo will begin at LuLu Mall Grand Atrium, Akkulam on July 26 with a formal inauguration by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil. The three-day event is being held under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will feature more than 100 properties from 25 leading builders in the range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore, including apartments and villas, spanning across all parts of the city. The event is presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd and powered by Canara Bank.

S.N. Reghuchandran Nair, CREDAI national committee member and convenor general of CREDAI Kerala, will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function. Jayadeep Narasimhan, general manager, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd and K.S. Pradeep, GM, Canara Bank, Trivandrum Circle and Chairman SLBC will also be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for all confirmed bookings, reduced bank interest rates, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue.

Three nationalised banks will offer attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo.

The gift sponsors for the event include Swayamvara Silks, Style Plus, The Leela, Kovalam, and KTDC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.