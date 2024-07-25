GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Home Expo to begin on July 26

Over 100 properties to be featured at three-day event

Published - July 25, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of The Hindu Home Expo 2024

The logo of The Hindu Home Expo 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The seventh edition of the The Hindu Home Expo will begin at LuLu Mall Grand Atrium, Akkulam on July 26 with a formal inauguration by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil. The three-day event is being held under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

The event will feature more than 100 properties from 25 leading builders in the range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore, including apartments and villas, spanning across all parts of the city. The event is presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd and powered by Canara Bank.

S.N. Reghuchandran Nair, CREDAI national committee member and convenor general of CREDAI Kerala, will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function. Jayadeep Narasimhan, general manager, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd and K.S. Pradeep, GM, Canara Bank, Trivandrum Circle and Chairman SLBC will also be present.

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for all confirmed bookings, reduced bank interest rates, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue. 

Three nationalised banks will offer attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo. 

The gift sponsors for the event include Swayamvara Silks, Style Plus, The Leela, Kovalam, and KTDC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.