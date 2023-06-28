The Hindu Home Expo on July 1 and 2 at Lulu Mall

June 28, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Coinciding with the NRI season, The Hindu will be conducting the sixth edition of Home Expo on July 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday) at Lulu Mall Grand Atrium, Akkulam. The expo will feature more than 100 properties of 20 leading builders including apartments and villas located in almost all parts of the city.

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for spot bookings, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue. While CREDAI members will be the major participants, other builders will also feature their properties. Government bodies like K-RERA will also be part of the expo. As many as six leading banks are offering attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo, providing the right opportunity for home buyers.