The Hindu home expo gets under way

August 10, 2022 18:33 IST

The one-month event will go on till September 10

More than 50 properties from 12 leading builders in Thiruvananthapuram are featured in the 3 rd edition of The Hindu Print-cum-Digital Home Expo, which got under way here yesterday. The one-month event presented by Bank of Baroda and powered by iCloud Homes will go on till September 10.

The expo provides buyers with an exciting array of options—from budget homes and functional apartments, to lavish villas and luxury bungalows—on a single platform. Prices range from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore.

Interested buyers can visit the website www.thehinduhomeexpo.in or call Anjana at 75103 93649 for details and registration. Enquiries can be also mailed to girish.kr@thehindu.co.in.

The Hindu call centre team will arrange a meeting with builders and arrange site visits as part of the expo. Prospective buyers will have the option of live virtual tour of ready-to-move in properties. Exclusive discounts from select builders and assured gift with every purchase worth ₹15,000 would also be on the offer.

Loans from Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is offering home loans with 0% processing charges and 0.1% discount on interest rates.

Participating builders include Arcon Homes, Artech, Confident Group, Favourite Homes, icloud homes, Kalyan Developers, Nikunjam Constructions, PRS Builders, SFS Homes, Sun Homes, Urbanscape Properties, and Vfive Homes. Gift sponsors are Styleplus and Swayamvara Silks.