The Hindu Home Expo gets under way in Thiruvananthapuram

The seventh edition of The Hindu Home Expo got off to a rousing start at LuLu Mall Grand Atrium on Friday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated the three-day event organised under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., and powered by Canara Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil said Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing a resurgence in the housing sector, aided by renewed interest among large sections who wish to settle in the district that is ranked among the best to live in the country.

He pointed out that the city’s suburbs, including places like Karakulam, Pothencode, Andoorkonam, and Vembayam, have also been seeing several prospective buyers for flats and villas. The State government’s development initiatives have begun to pay dividends, with the Vizhinjam international seaport becoming a reality and other major projects on the anvil.

‘Unblemished facts’

The Minister also praised The Hindu for upholding unbiased journalism and going the extra mile to provide the common man with unblemished facts. The daily, he added, has carved a niche for itself among the plethora of newspapers in the State and Thiruvananthapuram, in particular.

S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, CREDAI national executive member and convener general, CREDAI Kerala, who delivered the presidential address, said the real estate sector is on an upward trajectory with the district poised to witness a transformative change in the times to come.

“As many as 1,946 flats have been sold in Thiruvananthapuram between January and June, according to the K-RERA, followed by Kochi (1,296) and Kozhikode (614), indicating that the State capital is on a growth path. While housing requirements are on the rise, investments too have been pouring in into infrastructure projects. The Vizhinjam international seaport is getting ready for commissioning, while the work on the proposed outer ring road is expected to commence soon. Besides, the reduction of long-term capital gains tax rate on the sale of property (in the Union Budget) is expected to attract more investments into real estate,” Mr. Nair said.

He added the approval of the Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan 2040 is bound to instil impetus to the city’s growth. Referring to the collaboration with The Hindu and the event sponsors for the home expo, Mr. Nair said CREDAI has “associated with credibility and integrity” to showcase properties offered by its members.

Kiran Joshy, assistant vice-president and Kerala Business Head, The Hindu, welcomed the gathering. Jayadeep Narasimhan, general manager, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., and K.S. Pradeep, general manager, Canara Bank-Kerala Circle and chairperson of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), also participated.

The expo features over 100 properties from 25 leading builders in the range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore, including apartments and villas, spanning across all parts of the city.

Highlights of expo

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for all confirmed bookings, reduced bank interest rates, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue.

Three nationalised banks are offering attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo. The gift sponsors for the event include Swayamvara Silks, Style Plus, The Leela Raviz, Kovalam, and KTDC.