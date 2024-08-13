The Hindu Home Expo at LuLu Mall in Kochi from August 16

Coinciding with the NRI season, The Hindu will be conducting the 7th edition of Home Expo from August 16 to 18 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) at LuLu Mall Atrium, Edappally, under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

The expo will feature more than 100 properties, including apartments and villas of leading builders, located in almost all parts of the city, in the price range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore. The objective of the event is to provide a platform for the people of Kochi and nearby areas to own their dream homes at special prices and lowest bank interest rates in their preferred locations. The event is presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. and powered by Canara Bank.

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for all confirmed bookings, reduced bank interest rates, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue. While CREDAI members will be the major participants, other leading builders will also showcase their properties. As many as four leading banks are offering attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo, providing the right opportunity for home buyers.