The Hindu Home Expo at LuLu Mall from July 26

The seventh edition of the The Hindu Home Expo will be organised on July 26, 27 and 28 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at LuLu Mall Grand Atrium, Akkulam under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

The event will feature more than 100 properties from 25 leading builders in the range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore, including apartments and villas, spanning across all parts of the city. Coinciding with the NRI season, the expo will provide a platform for home buyers in and around Thiruvananthapuram to own their dream homes at special price offers and lowest bank interest rates in their preferred locations.

The event is presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd and powered by Canara Bank.

The major highlights of the expo include special rate offers from builders, gifts for all confirmed bookings, reduced bank interest rates, convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free car parking. Site visits are also arranged from the venue. While the member developers part of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) will be the major participants, other leading builders will also feature their properties.

Three nationalised banks are participating the event which will offer attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo, providing the right opportunity for home buyers.

The gift sponsors for the event include Swayamvara Silks, Style Plus, The Leela, Kovalam and KTDC.

