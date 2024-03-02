The Hindu Future India Club learning series draws to a close

March 02, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

The series of workshops on communication skills as part of Future India Club learning series organised by The Hindu in association with Vallath Education Private Limited for colleges in the State for the present academic year concluded with a session held at St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday.

A session was held at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, earlier in the day. The sessions for this academic year which focused mostly on writing skills were conducted by Kalyani Vallath, teacher and trainer who engaged students in creative writing through various activities. Ms. Vallath is the founder and managing director of Vallath Education Private Limited.

he sessions were organised with the view that students should upskill and be able to transform themselves so that they are employable in today’s ever-evolving job market.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.