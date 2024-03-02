The Hindu Future India Club learning series draws to a close

March 02, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

The series of workshops on communication skills as part of Future India Club learning series organised by The Hindu in association with Vallath Education Private Limited for colleges in the State for the present academic year concluded with a session held at St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday.

A session was held at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, earlier in the day. The sessions for this academic year which focused mostly on writing skills were conducted by Kalyani Vallath, teacher and trainer who engaged students in creative writing through various activities. Ms. Vallath is the founder and managing director of Vallath Education Private Limited.

he sessions were organised with the view that students should upskill and be able to transform themselves so that they are employable in today’s ever-evolving job market.