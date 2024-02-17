ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Future India Club initiative holds creative writing workshop

February 17, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club initiative in association with Vallath Education Private Limited organised workshops on creative writing for students of the Department of English at St. Berchmans and Assumption Colleges in Changanassery on Friday.

The workshops were organised as part of the Learning Series across colleges in Kerala by The Hindu’s Future India Club initiative supported by Vallath Education Private Limited. Led by Kalyani Vallath, founder and managing director of Vallath institute, these programmes were aimed at highlighting ways to enrich the quality of communication in writing by adopting suitable linguistic tools and techniques.

Around 120 students took part in the workshop held at the St. Berchmans College while around 90 from the Assumption College attended the event. Fr. Teddy C. Anthappai, Vice-Principal, St. Berchmans College, delivered the welcome address while at Assumption College, Theresa Thomas, head, Department of English delivered the welcome speech. Gifty Kuriakose, regional sales manager, The Hindu, attended the event.

