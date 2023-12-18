GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Future India Club holds workshop on communication skills

Around 100 students attend a session on creative writing skills at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur

December 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club initiative, which offers programmes of varied genres for college students, held a workshop at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, on Monday.

As part of the learning series, a workshop on communication skills was conducted for the students of the English Department. The first phase of the training session in communication skills series, which was on writing skills, was led by Kalyani Vallath, a teacher and trainer.

In 10 colleges soon

Dr. Vallath, the founder and managing director of Vallath Education Pvt. Ltd., led a session on creative writing through various activities that engaged the students. Around 100 students attended the training session. Under the initiative, similar workshops will be conducted in 10 colleges in the State in the coming months.

Sandeep T.G., head of the English Department, in his keynote address emphasised the importance of creative communication and said that communication and creativity supplemented each other.

V.A. Narayana Menon, Principal, and Pradeep K. Madhavan, Regional Manager, S&D, The Hindu, Kochi, were present on the occasion. Krupa, Assistant Professor, English Department, delivered the vote of thanks. The Hindu Future India Club initiative is supported by Vallath Education Pvt. Limited.

