The Hindu Future India Club at CMS College

November 02, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As part of The Hindu Future India Club initiative, a workshop on creative writing was organised at CMS College, Kottayam, on Thursday.

Kalyani Vallath, teacher and trainer, led the session. More than 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in an interactive workshop, in which they were engaged in creative writing through various activities.

Suresh Pillai, cluster head, The Hindu, offered the felicitation address. The Hindu Future India Club initiative, which puts together programmes of varied genres for college students, is supported by Vallath Education Private Limited.

