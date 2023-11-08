ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC holds communication workshop in Malappuram

November 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students at The Hindu FIC workshop at MES Arts and Science College, Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) held a workshop on improving communication skills for the students of MES Arts and Science College at Perinthalmanna on Wednesday. More than 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students of the English department took part in the workshop organised as part of the FIC learning series.

Kalyani Vallath, communication trainer and managing director of Vallath Education, led a session on improving written language skills. She engaged the students in creative writing through various activities.

College principal P.R. Mohandas inaugurated the programme. English department head Ummer Ali welcomed the gathering.

The Hindu FIC is organising similar programmes in 10 colleges in the State with the support of Vallath Education Private Limited.

