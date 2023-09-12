HamberMenu
The Hindu felicitates agents in Palakkad

C. Chandran, Kuzhalmannam agent, received the award for serving The Hindu for 50 years. K.V. Nath, Menonpara agent, got the award for serving the newspaper for 49 years. K. Gopalakrishnan, Kavassery agent, received the award for serving the paper for 48 years.

September 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
C. Chandran, Kozhalmannam senior news agent (50 years), inaugurating The Hindu News Agents Service Recognition Award 2023 in Palakkad on Tuesday. Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, S&D Circulation, M. Thiyagarajan, Deputy GM, Circulation, and Suresh Kumar Pillai, Deputy GM, Circulation, Kerala Head, also seen in the picture.

C. Chandran, Kozhalmannam senior news agent (50 years), inaugurating The Hindu News Agents Service Recognition Award 2023 in Palakkad on Tuesday. Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, S&D Circulation, M. Thiyagarajan, Deputy GM, Circulation, and Suresh Kumar Pillai, Deputy GM, Circulation, Kerala Head, also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Hindu felicitated its distribution agents at a service recognition award function held here on Tuesday. Sridhar Aranala, Vice-President for Sales and Distribution, inaugurated the function and gave away the awards to 80-odd agents from Palakkad district.

C. Chandran, Kuzhalmannam agent, received the award for serving The Hindu for 50 years. K.V. Nath, Menonpara agent, got the award for serving the newspaper for 49 years. K. Gopalakrishnan, Kavassery agent, received the award for serving the paper for 48 years.

Mr. Nath said that there was a sea-change in people’s habit of newspaper reading. “But the credibility of the paper remains immutable. And that’s exactly why The Hindu commands so much of respect from its readers,” he said.

Mr. Aranala answered the questions from the agents, and encouraged them to take the newspaper, established in 1878, to a historic milestone of 200 years.

Tyagarajan M., deputy general manager for sales and distribution, assured the agents that emphasis would be given on digitising the transactions.

Suresh Kumar Pillai, State head for sales and distribution, welcomed the gathering. R. Deepu, manager for sales and distribution, introduced the award winners. M. Salvaraj, assistant manager, proposed a vote of thanks.

Circulation officers Shihabuddin S., Ranjit K. Nair, Deepesh Kumar P.K., and Sabeesh C., were present.

