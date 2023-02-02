ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair in Kochi on February 8

February 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education

The Hindu Bureau

code | Photo Credit: TH

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair will begin at Taj Gateway, Kochi, at 10 a.m. on February 8.

The 19th edition of the education fair will bring together expert delegates from consulates and top international universities and colleges under one roof.

The fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education. It will give them a holistic opportunity to interact with colleges, universities, consulates and agencies from across the globe. Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance for students will be part of the fair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Presentations

The fair includes educative and informative presentations on ‘USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing’ by Sarath Kumar Velayutham, Head of Admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh; and ‘Financing your Education’ by Supriyo Choudhury, Senior Manager, Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing.

The education fair will also have a session on how to crack GRE/GMAT exam.

QR code | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex Magoosh.

Registered students can take a free mock GRE/GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link http://bit.ly/IEF2023 or scan the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US