The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair in Kochi on February 8

February 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair will begin at Taj Gateway, Kochi, at 10 a.m. on February 8.

The 19th edition of the education fair will bring together expert delegates from consulates and top international universities and colleges under one roof.

The fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education. It will give them a holistic opportunity to interact with colleges, universities, consulates and agencies from across the globe. Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance for students will be part of the fair.

Presentations

The fair includes educative and informative presentations on ‘USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing’ by Sarath Kumar Velayutham, Head of Admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh; and ‘Financing your Education’ by Supriyo Choudhury, Senior Manager, Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing.

The education fair will also have a session on how to crack GRE/GMAT exam.

The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex Magoosh.

Registered students can take a free mock GRE/GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link http://bit.ly/IEF2023 or scan the QR code.